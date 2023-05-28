Chhattisgarh Cop Shoots Himself Dead In Kondagaon

A police constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Chhattisgarh's Maoist-hit Kondagaon district on Sunday, an official said.

The incident took place at around 10 am in a family court premises where constable Jitendra Patel was posted on security duty, he said, adding no suicide note was found at the spot.

As per preliminary information, Patel reported to his duty place at around 9.30 am following which two other constables who were on duty went to take bath.

Suddenly, they heard a gunshot and found Patel lying in a pool of blood in a room in the court premises, the official said.

After being alerted, a police team reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem, he said.

"No suicide note was found at the spot. An investigation was underway to ascertain the exact reason that prompted him to take the extreme step,” the official said.

Patel joined the police force three years ago. He got married last month, the official added.