Last Updated:

Chhattisgarh: Dog Burnt Alive In Raipur, Unidentified Persons Booked

Unidentified persons have been booked for burning alive a stray dog in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, police said on Monday.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Dog burnt alive in Raipur

Unidentified persons have been booked for burning alive a stray dog in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, police said on Monday.

The charred carcass of the canine was found in Shakti Nagar area on December 2, said Khamardih police station SHO Manjulata Rathore.

A case under IPC sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, animals) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) was registered on the complaint of animal rescuer Vanchana Laban, the official said.

Animal rights organisation PETA India said it had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 to anyone who provides information that could lead to the arrest of the culprits in the case. 

Image: Pixabay/Representative

READ | 'World's wealthiest dog' Gunther VI selling his Miami mansion for $32 million: Reports
READ | Sachin Tendulkar in awe over Dog's 'sharp' ball catching skills; has a question for fans
READ | 'Patient teacher': Dog trains toddler to crawl; Netizens praise pet for 'work of heart'
READ | Dog competes with human in food challenge & knows who's going to win; video wins hearts
READ | Bizarre dog-sized dinosaur fossil which had 7 pairs of blades as tail discovered in Chile

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Tags: Raipur, Dog, Chhattisgarh
First Published:
COMMENT