Chhattisgarh: Eight Arrested For Killings Of Father-son In Bemetara

Eight people were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of a 55-year-old man and his son in Biranpur village of Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district last week, police said.

The accused were apprehended from their hometowns based on the video footage and analysis of call detail records (CDR), Bemetara Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela told PTI.

Three each were residents of Saja and Bemetara police station limits in the district, while two were from Gandai police station area in neighbouring Khairagarh district, he said.

The bodies of Raheem Mohammad and his son Idul Mohammad (35), residents of Shaktighat area of Biranpur, were found at a murum mine, a few kilometres away from the village on April 11, three days after it was rocked by communal violence.

Violence had erupted in Biranpur village, located 100 kilometres away from state capital Raipur, on April 8 after a fight between schoolchildren.

A local resident, Bhuneshwar Sahu (22), was killed in the clash and three policemen suffered injuries.

Two houses, including one belonging to Rahim's son-in-law, were burnt down on the outskirts of the village amid a Chhattisgarh 'bandh' (shutdown) called by right wing organisations on April 10.

Six FIRs have been lodged at Saja police station in connection with the incidents in Biranpur.

Eleven persons have been arrested for alleged involvement in Sahu's murder, while nine, including a minor boy, were arrested for allegedly setting ablaze a house belonging to Rahim's son-in-law.