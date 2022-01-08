Chhattisgarh: Hindu Villagers Vow To Boycott Muslims After Tussle Between Two Families

Amid rising intolerance against Muslims, a video has surfaced from Kundikala village in Chhatisgarh's Sarguja district on Friday where Hindu villagers are seen taking an oath boycotting Muslims. The video, dated 5 January, shows a man leading almost 200 people in an oath banning Muslim vendors, boycotting Muslim shops, employers and banning sale or lease of any land to a Muslim. As per reports, police is investigating into the video.

Hindu villagers take oath to boycott Muslims

The villagers are heard saying, "We Hindus will not buy any goods from any Muslim shopkeeper. We Hindus will not sell or rent our land to any Muslim. If we have leased any land to a Muslim, it will be immediately taken back. We Hindus will not work with Muslims. Only vendors who are Hindus will be allowed to enter the village. We will follow this oath till we die." Louds of chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Jai Shri Ram' followed.

The shocking oath was due to a fight between the people of two villages. As per sources, a Muslim family from Aara travelled to Lundra on January 1 to celebrate the New Year. On that day, the visitors allegedly got into a tussle with a local resident and beat him up. The victim alleged that the six Muslim visitors had barged into his house and thrashed him and two family members, including his niece. Police filed an FIR based on the complaint.

However, on being produced in a local court, all six accused got bail. Villagers were irked with the police as they had filed the FIR on general IPC sections instead of invoking the SC/ST act. As the accused burst firecrackers, celebrating on getting bail, villagers accused the police of shielding the accused. Angry villagers gheraoed the police station, claiming that the complaint should have been filed under SC/ST act as the victims were Adivasi. They have given the police a 10-day ultimatum for strict action on the accused or there would be a big protest.

A few days after the tussle - on January 5 - the irked villagers took the shocking oath boycotting Muslims. Surguj collector Sanjeev Jha told PTI on Friday that after the video surfaced, the district’s additional superintendent of police (ASP) and sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) visited the village on Thursday and gathered details about the incident. The video has faced massive backlash online.

This incident comes days after the controversial Dharam Sansad held in Chhattisgarh's Raipur where a Hindu leader Kalicharan Maharaj used insulting language against Mahatma Gandhi, hailing his assassin Nathuram Godse. Kalicharan claimed that Muslims captured Pakistan and Bangladesh via politics and were aided by Gandhi. Thanking Godse, Kalicharan blames the administration for being mere puppets (of the Muslims). He has been arrested by Raipur police and is currently in judicial custody.