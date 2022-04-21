Chhattisgarh: Jeweller shot, injured during robbery attempt in Bilaspur

Bilaspur, Apr 21 (PTI) Three armed men shot and injured a jeweller during an attempted robbery at his shop in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur town on Thursday, police said.

Two of the accused have been arrested, while efforts are on to trace the third man, an official said.

The incident took place around 2.30 pm in Gondpara locality under City Kotwali police station limits, when jeweller Deepak Soni was alone at his establishment, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police (SP) Parul Mathur said.

“The three motorcycle-borne men arrived with their faces covered and entered the shop located in front portion of the jewellery store. Two of the accused pointed guns at Soni and asked him to handover the valuables, while another robber was holding a knife," the official said.

While the robbers were stuffing jewellery in bags, Soni tried to overpower them. Suddenly one of the robbers shot his thigh. Despite being injured Soni pushed them outside the shop and raised an alarm, she said.

The crowd gathered outside the shop managed to catch one of the robbers, while two others managed to flee the spot. Soni was rushed to a private hospital by his family members and police were also informed, she said.

“Later, another accused was arrested from Bilaspur railway station, when he had boarded the train in a bid to escape while police teams were searching for the third one,” Mathur said.

Two country-made pistols, a knife and a motorcycle were seized from the crime scene, she said.

“The accused, who hail from Sundargarh of neighbouring Odisha, have been identified. Before committing the crime, the trio had visited the shop on Thursday as customers to conduct recee,” the official said, adding that further investigation was underway. PTI COR TKP ARU ARU

