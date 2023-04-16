Chhattisgarh: Liquor Businessman, Kin, Others Booked For Kidnapping Cable Operator

A liquor businessman and seven others, including his kin, were booked for allegedly kidnapping a cable operator and demanding extortion money from him in Korba in Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Sunday.

The case was registered against the businessman, his son, nephew and others at Kotwali police station on Friday on the complaint of cable operator Arvind Kumar Panwar, a resident of Indore in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, the official said.

"On August 3 last year, Panwar had lodged a complaint at Darri police station here against some people who had created fake IDs by cloning his set-box, which affected his business. Since then, he was getting threat calls asking him to withdraw the case," the official said.

"As per Panwar, he arrived in Korba on April 9 in connection with this case but was abducted from a hotel and taken to Bilaspur. He was threatened and asked to give money to the accused. After he was released, a case of kidnapping, extortion, criminal intimidation and other offences was registered," the official added.

No arrest has been made and further probe into the case is underway, Kotwali police station official Rupak Sharma said.