Chhattisgarh: Man held for carrying pistol at Raipur airport

Raipur, Jun 1 (PTI) A 29-year-man was arrested with an automatic pistol at Swami Vivekanand Airport in Chhattisgarh's Raipur city, police said on Wednesday.

Personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recovered the weapon from the luggage of Jai Thadani, a native of Bilaspur district, on Tuesday evening, an official said.

The accused was travelling to Bengaluru, and a US-made automatic pistol was found in his bag during the screening of baggage, he said.

The local police were alerted and Thadani was arrested under relevant provisions of the Arms Act, the official added. PTI COR ARU ARU

