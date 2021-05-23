Chhattisgarh: Man Thrashed For Going Out To Buy Medicines; Slapped By District Collector

In a shocking incident, a District Collector in Chhattisgarh was caught violently thrashing a man who was out on the streets allegedly to buy COVID-19 medicines for his family amid the lockdown. Despite Aman Mittal's (23) repeated explanations and attempts to show a piece of paper, Ranbir Sharma, District Collector from Surajpur can be seen ordering the cops to lathi-charge the man. Moreover, he can also be seen smashing the man's mobile phone when he attempts to show him something on the device.

District Collector issues apology

After the video went viral on social media and drew widespread criticism, Ranbir Sharma apologised for his misbehaviour, saying that he never intended to belittle Aman Mittal.

"Today a video is viral on social media in which I am shown slapping a man who was out during lockdown. I sincerely apologize for today's behaviour. I never had any intention to disrespect or belittle the person in the video," he said.

Sharma also stated that Surajpur along with the entire state was witnessing 'an irreplaceable loss of life' due to which the government employees were working hard to ensure people stay at home. "My parents and I was also affected by the virus. I am now post COVID but my mother is still positive and undergoing treatment at home." Apologising to the citizens, he urged everyone to follow COVID appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, the man who was out on the streets has been charged under the Epidemic Diseases Act for violating COVID-19 norms.

COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh

The Coronavirus situation in Chhattisgarh seems to be gradually improving. The state recorded over 5000 new cases on Saturday which took the total tally to 9,36,423 with its positivity rate dipping to 8% as compared to the 15% national average. There are currently 81.466 active cases in Chhattisgarh.