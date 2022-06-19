Chhattisgarh: RPF Constable Saves Passenger Who Slipped While Boarding Moving Train

In an act of alertness and sharp decision-making, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable averted a train accident and a young man's life was saved.

In Chhattisgarh, Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Rupak Kumar saved the life of a passenger who was falling off of the gate of the train, which he tried to board while it was moving.

Rupak Kumar saved him from falling into the gap between the platform and the train at Bhatapara Railway Station yesterday. The incident took place around midnight when Rupak Kumar was on duty.

The incident and the RPF constable's heroics were captured on the CCTV camera present on the platform at Bhatapara railway station.

The man who was trying to board the moving train, leapt towards the door but lost his footing and gripped the handle on the door. As a result of this, he was stuck at the door, being dragged by the moving train, just about to fall into the gap between the train and the platform. RPF constable Rupak Kumar saw him being dragged, and just in time, ran after him to pull him safely onto the platform, away from the moving train.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh | Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Rupak Kumar saved the life of a passenger by saving him from falling into the gap between the platform and the train at Bhatapara Railway Station yesterday, June 18 pic.twitter.com/Nb4YtLks7T — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 19, 2022

Similar heroics of RPF caught on camera in UP

In Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur, on June 19, a Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel saved an elderly woman as she was dangerously trying to cross the railway track. The CCTV footage of this event was shared by the Ministry of Railways, wherein the visuals show the bravery of the RPF personnel who acted swiftly and saved a life. The event took place on Saturday at Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur station in the Jhansi division.

According to the reports, the elderly woman did not listen to the warnings of the railway police personnel and tried crossing the railway track knowing that a train is about to pass. Seeing that the elderly woman is in danger as the Sampark Kranti approached, Dubey, who is 59 years old, in a split second, pulled the elderly woman with all his strength and saved her from being run over by an approaching train.

आरपीएफ कर्मी की सतर्कता और तत्परता से बचाई गई महिला की जान!



झांसी मंडल के ललितपुर स्टेशन पर पटरी पार कर रही एक बुजुर्ग महिला को वहां तैनात रेलवे सुरक्षाकर्मी ने अपनी जान पर खेलकर बचाया।



सभी से अनुरोध है कि एक से दूसरे प्लेटफॉर्म पर जाने के लिए फुट ओवर ब्रिज का उपयोग करें। pic.twitter.com/HZUCEXvbjs — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 18, 2022

(With inputs from ANI)