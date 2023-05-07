Last Updated:

Chhattisgarh: Security Guard Held For Tying Stray Dog With Wires And Dragging It To Death

 A security guard of a residential building was arrested for allegedly tying a stray dog with wires and dragging it to death in Chhattisgarh's Durg city, police said on Sunday.

Press Trust Of India

Image: Representational Photo (Pixabay)


The accused was arrested on Saturday under section 429 (killing or maiming animals) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, an official said.

The incident took place on May 2 and an FIR was registered on Friday, he said.

According to the complainant who lives in the building, the accused tied the animal's legs using wires and dragged it till it died on the morning of May 2, the official said. 

