Chhattisgarh: Shops Shut As Right Wing Bodies Observe Bandh Against Communal Clash In Bemetara

Shops and other commercial establishments remained closed at most of the places in major cities of Chhattisgarh on Monday, in the wake of the statewide bandh called by right wing organisations against communal violence in Biranpur village of Bemetara district two days back.

While the essential services and schools were not affected by the bandh, public transport vehicles remained off the roads at various places. Some protesters threw stones at a passenger bus at the new bus stand in Bhatagaon area of state capital Raipur, damaging the windshield of the vehicle.

However, a senior police official said the bandh was peaceful with no untoward incident reported so far from any part of the state.

Members of various organisations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, took out marches on foot and motorcycles while carrying saffron flags in many places including Raipur, Bemetara, Jagdalpur, Koriya and appealed to the businessmen and vendors to keep their establishments shut.

Functionaries of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were also seen along with them on the roads, appealing to people to keep their establishments closed.

But, shops in some cities including Korba remained open.

The VHP had given a call for the statewide bandh in protest against the communal violence in Biranpur village that left one person dead and three policemen injured on Saturday.

The violence in the village, located 60 km from Bemetara town, allegedly erupted after a fight between school children.

The local administration has imposed section 144 of the CrPC, which bars assembly of four or more people, in the area.

All roads leading to the village have been barricaded by police.

Around 700 police personnel have been deployed in the village and around it to maintain law and order. The final rites of the deceased man, Bhuvneshwar Sahu (23), were performed on Sunday amid tight security.

Sushil Anand Shukla, head of the state Congress communication wing, said the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) should not politicise the incident.

The administration and police have been taking necessary action in connection with the incident, but the BJP and RSS are trying to politicise it by giving it a communal colour, he claimed.

"It is highly condemnable to put pressure on small vendors and shop owners to close their establishments," Shukla said.