Chhattisgarh: Swift Action By RPF Official Saves Woman's Life In Raipur Station; Watch

Stressing the need to stop the practice of boarding or getting off a moving train, the Ministry of Railways shared scary footage of a woman avoiding a fatal accident due to the presence of mind of an RPF personnel. The Railways Ministry praised the RPF official for saving the woman from near death.

"The vigilance and promptness of the railway employee saved the life of the passenger! A woman suddenly fell down while boarding a moving train at Raipur station in Chhattisgarh. The RPF officer on duty quickly saved her life," the Ministry informed while sharing the video.

"Do not get on/off a moving train, it can be fatal," the ministry warned.

रेल कर्मचारी की सतर्कता और तत्परता से बची यात्री की जान!



छत्तीसगढ़ के रायपुर स्टेशन पर चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने के दौरान एक महिला अचानक नीचे गिर गई। ड्यूटी पर तैनात आरपीएफ कर्मचारी ने तत्परता से उसकी जान बचाई।



चलती हुई ट्रेन में ना चढ़ें/उतरें, यह जानलेवा हो सकता है। pic.twitter.com/1Aq2hxZNTp — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 31, 2022

'Good job is done', Netizens react

Since being posted by the Ministry of Railways from its official Twitter handle, the now-viral video has garnered around 23.9K views accompanied by several likes and retweets. The video has also prompted many to express their views.

"There is a need to increase the height of the platform.....Such a huge gap between the train and the platform surely has more chances of such incidents in future", a user wrote. A second user commented, "Yes, the railway police the GRP, and R.P.F are सुरक्षा कवच of railway assets and railway passengers, too My Salutation to them where ever they are on their duties". A third user expressed, "The act of our Policeman should be appreciated".

Yes, the railway police the GRP and R.P.F are सुरक्षा कवच of railway assets and railway passengers, too

My Salutation to them where ever they are on their duties 🤝🙏 — Aanandan Nair (@sunday62) June 1, 2022

The act of our Police man should be appreciated. — Nityananda Bam (@BamNityananda) June 1, 2022

Good job done. Bravo — SURJENDRA KUMAR BANDYOPADHYAY (@SurjendraKumar) June 2, 2022

Superb job by the security — Ashok Daswani (@AshokDaswani10) June 1, 2022

(Image: @RailMinIndia/Twitter)