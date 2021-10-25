Chhattisgarh: Teachers Walk 8 Km Daily Carrying Rations To Ensure Kids Get Mid-day Meal

Teachers in a village in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district walk eight kilometres every day through various terrains carrying rations to a government school to ensure that children receive regular mid-day meals, ANI reported. The instructors have urged the state government to construct a route that connects the village to the school in the mountains.

While speaking to ANI, a teacher, Sushil Yadav, said, "There are many difficulties. The roads are very bumpy, especially on rainy days. We have to cross different terrains. There is also a threat from wild animals. But we want to ensure that village school students get mid-day meals every day. We request the government to build a road to the village." Lakhan, a resident, said, "Two teachers are posted here in Khadia Damar Gram Panchayat government school. The teachers come here on foot. I salute the dedication of these teachers".

B Ekka, Balrampur district, Education Officer, told ANI, "I have taken cognizance of this. Our two teachers Sushil Yadav and Pankaj are posted there. They carry the mid-day meal ration from the PDS shop and take it to the village school which is situated in the mountains. I salute them for this work".

Chhattisgarh schools to add Mahatma Gandhi's teachings to their curriculum

A government official said last month that the basic teachings of Mahatma Gandhi will be integrated into the curriculum of classes 5 to 12 in schools across Chhattisgarh to make pupils aware of the father of the nation's ideals and principles. According to a release from the state's public relations department, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has asked the state's chief secretary to include Gandhi's basic principles so that students learn self-reliance as well as their overall growth. The initiative aims to provide education to students from Classes 5 to 12 in both urban and rural areas in accordance with Gandhiji's ideas, according to the statement.

Children will be taught about the importance of 'Narva, Garuva, Ghuruwa, and Bari' (rivulet, cow, compost pit, and vegetable garden) as part of the state government's Suraji Gaon Yojana scheme, which will include village tours, according to the release. This will assist children in learning about the rural economy and important topics like water and soil protection, as per the statement.

