Chhattisgarh: Tigress Rescued From ATR Dies During Treatment At Bilaspur Zoo

A 13-year-old tigress rescued from the Achanakar Tiger Reserve (ATR) died during treatment at Kanan Pendari Zoological Garden in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, a forest official said on Thursday.

The tigress died of age-related ailment that caused multiple-organ failure on Wednesday, he said.

The big cat's condition deteriorated around 8.45 am, following which the veterinarian at the facility started treatment and at 11.26 am, the animal died, the official said.

An autopsy was done, following which forest officials conducted the last rites, he added.

The injured tigress was rescued from ATR in June last year and was taken to Pendari Zoological Garden for treatment. A seven-member committee was formed for the big cat's treatment.

As per the data available with the Wildlife Institute of India, the tigress was born in 2009 at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, and had given birth to two and three cubs respectively in 2013 and 2015.

