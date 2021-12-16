Chhattisgarh: Woman commits suicide after killing 2 sons

Dhamtari, Dec 16 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman allegedly hanged her two minor sons to death and then committed suicide at their home in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Dhuma village, located about 50 km from the state capital Raipur, when the woman's husband, a vegetable vendor, and other family members were out of home, Dhamtari Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur said.

An investigation is on to find out the exact reason behind such a step, he said. When the woman's father-in-law reached home, he found the three hanging from a ceiling rod in a room following which he informed the other family members and police, the official said.

A police team immediately rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem.

“As per preliminary investigation, the woman, identified as Jharna Sahu, hanged her two children Sagar (6) and Akshay (4) to death and later hanged herself from the ceiling,” the police official said.

“No suicide note was found at the spot. Her husband was questioned and the exact reason that prompted her to take such a step was yet to be ascertained," he said.

The police have registered an accidental death report and further probe into the incident is on, he added. PTI COR TKP GK GK

