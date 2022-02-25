Chhattisgarh: Worker dies after getting trapped in NTPC plant conveyor belt

Raigarh, Feb 25 (PTI) A labourer died after getting trapped in a conveyor belt in the NTPC's plant in Lara in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Friday.

Somnath Bhoi, a native of neighbouring Odisha, was performing a cleaning task on Thursday night when he got trapped in the conveyor belt of the coal holding plant and died instantly, an official said.

The 1600-megawatt plant in situated under Pusaur police station limits, some 25 kilometres from the district headquarters, he added.

An accidental death case has been registered and further probe into the incident is under, the Pusar police station official added. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)