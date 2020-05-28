Chief Nurse Of RGGH Dies In Chennai, Hospital Dean Denies COVID-19 As Cause Of Death

Controversy breaks out as 58-year-old chief nurse of the Rajiv Gandhi government hospital died on Wednesday. The RGGH is one of the top hospitals in Chennai which is treating COVID-19 cases. While the case sheet of the head nurse, JM Priscilla mentions 'COVID' on the report, the hospital's dean Dr.Jayanthi denies that the information in the case sheet is false.

Republic in fact accessed a copy of her case sheet which has said "COVID". But the Dean says she is a diabetic patient with kidney disease and coronary artery disease with renal failure, which is the case of the complications.

Read: Passenger On IndiGo's Chennai-Coimbatore Flight Tests COVID Positive; Airline 'grounds' Crew

Read: IndiGo Grounds Chennai-Coimbatore Flight Crew After Passenger Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Even the family members allege that she died due to COVID-19 and the hospital management is hiding it for some reason. They also stated that she was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after severe fever.

When we sought a response from the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital's dean Dr Jayanthi, she claimed that it could be an error and she has ordered an enquiry into who wrote the case sheet report.

The dean stated that the head nurse tested negative to Covid19 but also accepts that some staff had written COVID on the case sheet. "On the case sheet, we have conducted enquiry as to who has written it. Somebody had written on the case sheet. We are conducting an enquiry about this, she didn't even work in the COVID-19 ward during her duty"

The body of the nurse was kept at the hospital campus for other staffs to pay their last respects while it was wrapped in a body bag and carried with the staff wearing PPEs.

The nurse was due to retire in the month of March, but she had to work even after the retirement time since the government extended the duty of the government servants across the state.

Read: Chennai: Six People Who Travelled From Salem To City Via Flight Test COVID-19 Positive

Read: Chennai Aquarium Asks People To Virtually Adopt Fish; Donate & Watch It Be Fed Amid Covid