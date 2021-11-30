Child dies after falling into open drain in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Nov 29 (PTI) A five-year-old boy died allegedly after falling into a 15-feet-deep drain in Muradnagar here, police said on Sunday.

The police department has sent a notice to the municipality of Muradnagar and held the civic body guilty for not covering the drain. On Sunday, the child fell down into the drain and died due to heavy silt and waste material which choked the flow of sewer water, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akash Patel said.

The child was playing outside his house when he fell into the drain. His friends who were also playing with him raised the alarm.

The children in that area raised an alarm, following which some of the residents of Preet Vihar colony jumped into the drain and fished out the child 15 metres away from the sinking spot.

When the resident came to know about the death of the child, they put the body on the road and created ruckus, police said.

The tehsildar of Modinagarar sub-division reached the spot and announced Rs 1 lakh compensation from the relief fund and Rs 1 lakh from the civic body fund, ASP Patel said. PTI COR CK

