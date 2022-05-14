Child marriage: Two held in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Jaipur, May 14 (PTI) Two people have been arrested in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara for marrying off their minor children, police said on Saturday.

Bhilwara Superintendent of Police Adarsh Sidhu said the marriage of Sadapur village resident Kishan Lal’s minor son with Jassu ji Ka Kheda resident Prabhu Lal Balai’s daughter had taken place in the Jahazpur area on May 11.

The SP said a special police team arrested Kishan Lal (33) and Prabhu Lal Balai (40) with the technical assistance of the cyber cell. PTI AG RDK RDK RDK