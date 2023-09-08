Child Suspiciously Dies In Swimming Pool At South Delhi’s Farmhouse, Probe Initiated

In a shocking incident, a two-year-old baby boy suspiciously died after getting drowned in a swimming pool in a farm house located in South Delhi. After the incident, the father of the child took him out from the pool in an unconscious situation and admitted him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. After receiving the information about the incident, the local police from Fatehpur Beri police station visited the spot and after the preliminary inquiry, have registered a case of death by negligence.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South district), Chandan Chowdhary stated that the child was the son of the care-taker of the farm house and the incident took place on the evening of September 6. A probe is being conducted by the police to ascertain the facts related to the case.

Police initiates probe in a case of death due to negligence

The DCP stated, “On September 6, at about 7.48 pm, an information was received at Fatehpur Beri police station from AIIMS Hospital regarding the death of a child due to drowning. In the information, it was stated that one Baby Divyansh, aged two years was admitted in AIIMS Hospital due to drowning in a swimming pool.”

After receiving the information, the police arrived at the hospital, where they met the father of the child identified as Sandeep. As per DCP Chowdhary, “The police team recorded a statement of Sandeep, who stated that he works as a caretaker for the last 4-5 months at the said farmhouse in the Gadaipur area in South Delhi. He also resides with his family in the said house, which also has a swimming pool inside the premises.”

“On September 6, at about 10 am, Sandeep was working in the park along with his co-worker, while his son Divyansh was also playing there. While working, he noticed that his son was not there around him. He started searching for him and also went to check the swimming pool, where he found his son drowned. He took the child out from the swimming pool and rushed him to AIIMS hospital, where the doctors declared him dead,” briefed the DCP.

A case has been registered in the matter and further investigation has been initiated.