Chimney Blast In Bihar's Champaran Leaves 9 Labourers Dead & Many Injured; Rescue Ops On

NIne labourers were killed and several got injured due to explosion of a chimney in a brick kiln in the Ramgarhwa area of the East Champaran district

Abhishek Raval

10.38 am - Death toll rises to 9; Police & SDRF teams on the site, rescue operations underway.

Seven labourers were killed and several injured in an explosion at a chimney of brick kiln at Ramgarhwa police station area of East Champaran district in Bihar. The injured people have been admitted to a private hospital in the Raxaul area. Several are in critical condition. Relief and rescue operations are underway and police have reached the spot.

Informing about the incident, the Motihari Police said, “Seven people died, and several others were injured due to the explosion in the chimney of the brick kiln in Narirgir of Ramgarhwa PS. The injured were admitted to a hospital. A rescue operation is underway. ASP Raxaul, police teams are present with SDRF teams at the spot.”

CM Nitish Kumar expresses grief

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences saying, “Sad incident of brick-kiln chimney explosion in Ramgarhwa police station area of East Champaran district. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Instructions have been given to provide proper treatment to the injured. Wishing him a speedy recovery.”

