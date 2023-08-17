'Chinese Manjha' Inflicts Injuries On Delhi Police Constable

A Delhi Police constable has claimed that he got entangled in Chinese 'manjha' and suffered cuts to his neck and hand when he was returning home on his two-wheeler in Palam.

A video on social media purports to show the constable saying that he suffered injuries due to Chinese manjha and showing the cuts on his uniform.

In the video, the head constable is also heard claiming that he was saved by his uniform and urging people not to buy Chinese manjha. He is heard asking people to inform the police if they find anyone selling Chinese manjha near their homes.

According to the police, Ram Bharosi was returning from RK Puram police station around 9 am on Tuesday when he got entangled in a kite string. He suffered cuts on his neck and left hand.

The police are verifying the facts, the exact place of the incident and what kind of string caused the injuries.

In July, a seven-year-old girl died after her throat was allegedly slit by a stray Chinese manjha in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar area when she was travelling on a motorcycle with her father.

In 2017, the National Green Tribunal banned Chinese manjha in the national capital.

In February, Delhi High Court directed the city police's Crime Branch to investigate the manufacturing, sale, purchase and storage of Chinese synthetic manjha, used for kite flying, in markets and shops of the national capital. PTI NIT SZM