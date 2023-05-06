Church Of North India In Delhi To Spread Message Of Yamuna Rejuvenation, Solid Waste Management

Priests of some churches in Delhi have decided to join hands to aid the efforts towards rejuvenation of the Yamuna river, following an appeal by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, officials said on Saturday.

This will prove to be a shot in the arm for the mission to clean the Yamuna as priests of several temples and imams of mosques in the city have already joined the initiative by the LG to help clean the river and remove garbage dumps in Delhi, they said.

The Church of North India (CNI) diocese of Delhi on Saturday issued an appeal asking all the presbyters, deacons, evangelists and ordinands to spread the message of Yamuna rejuvenation and solid waste management during the Sunday service at the churches.

"Committed and concerted goal-oriented efforts made by Lt Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena show positive results. He has appealed to the people of Delhi as indeed the Church to support the efforts being undertaken in rejuvenating the Yamuna and flattening the shameful mountains of waste situated in the Capital," read the appeal issued by the bishop of the diocese of Delhi Paul Swarup.

Saxena heads the high-level committees formed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to deal with the issues of Yamuna pollution and solid waste management in the city.

The churches will appeal to the people to segregate dry and wet garbage, not throw waste in the Yamuna, recycle and reuse, and avoid dumping garbage in drains.

Following concerted and targeted efforts by the Delhi LG and his appeal to the people of Delhi to proactively participate in these efforts, varied groups and organisations have begun to rise to the occasion.

Imams of several mosques made similar appeals to the people during the Friday prayers.

In April, a training session chaired by the LG was conducted in which 500 temple priests were urged to act as change makers to educate people to stop dumping puja materials and other such items like idols and calendars into the Yamuna.