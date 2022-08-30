The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has presented a scheme for the sale of 4,158 apartments in Navi Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, an official said on Tuesday.

Apart from this, CIDCO has launched schemes of 245 shops, six commercial premises at railway station complexes and plots for various purposes, he said.

Under the mass housing scheme, 4,158 apartments located in Dronagiri, Kalamboli, Taloja and Kharghar nodes of Navi Mumbai have made available for sale at affordable rates.

As many as 404 flats will be made available for the economically weaker sections under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the official said.

Under the other schemes, 245 shops from the CIDCO's housing complexes in Kharghar, Taloja, Dronagiri, Kalamboli and Ghansoli are available for sale, he said.

The detailed information is available on the website www.cidco.maharashtra.gov.in, the official added.