Citizens Greet Mumbai Police With Cheers As Force Holds Flag March

It was an unusual sight for the citizens of the "Maximum City" as Mumbai Police took to the streets on Friday to hold Flag March in various locations across the city amid the worsening coronavirus crisis. The display of strength and unity from the force was greeted with loud cheers and applause from residents of Mumbai's Pratiksha Nagar as people looked on from their balconies and windows. Maharashtra currently has 1,364 cases of COVID-19 and has reported 97 deaths, topping the list of states with most number of cases.