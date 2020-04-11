The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Citizens Greet Mumbai Police With Cheers As Force Holds Flag March

City News

The display of strength & unity from the force was greeted with cheer & claps from residents of Pratiksha Nagar as they looked on from their balconies & windows

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:

It was an unusual sight for the citizens of the "Maximum City" as Mumbai Police took to the streets on Friday to hold Flag March in various locations across the city amid the worsening coronavirus crisis. The display of strength and unity from the force was greeted with loud cheers and applause from residents of Mumbai's Pratiksha Nagar as people looked on from their balconies and windows. Maharashtra currently has 1,364 cases of COVID-19 and has reported 97 deaths, topping the list of states with most number of cases.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Prashant Kishor
PRASHANT KISHOR'S VIRTUAL KITCHEN
Dilip Kumar conveys gratitude to fans for Shab-e-Barat greetings, shares a pic from home
DILIP KUMAR'S POST ON SHAB-E-BARAT
Centre
MHA EXEMPTS FISHERIES
Coronavirus
COVID: US RECORDS OVER 2000 DEATHS
Cristiano Ronaldo
RONALDO URGES WORLD TO UNITE
IndiGo
INDIGO TAKES A DIG AT VISTARA