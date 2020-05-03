Vadodara: Citizens To Participate In Online Survey Of 'urban Birds' Amid Lockdown

While human beings are observing nationwide lockdown for over a month to contain the spread of Coronavirus, many birds have come out of their habitat and are exploring the urban city life. People are noticing a different variety of birds chirping in their balconies. In order to understand the birds' habitat, a Vadodara-based environmental organisation has initiated a first-of-its-kind online survey where citizens, especially schoolchildren, will upload information about the different bird nests in their areas.

READ | BJP's Sambit Patra shares shocking video of lockdown violation in Mumbai; police attacked

Kids for Environmental Development Initiative (KEDI) has come up with this unique concept where people "who are at home and have all the time to observe", can click photos of birds, their nests and participate in our online survey.

"The participants have to simply observe their surroundings and see if they can locate nests of birds. If they spot any, they have to fill up our survey form", said Hitarth Pandya, who runs KEDI.

READ | Maharashtra issues lockdown guidelines for May 4-17; strict restrictions in Mumbai, Pune

Hello Barodians! Join in the biggest online survey during lock down to on Urban Birds of Vadodara Nesting. Do watch this video for more details. https://t.co/9uKFRHBy50 via @YouTube — Hitarth Pandya (@hitarthpandya) May 1, 2020



READ | Mumbai reports 547 cases and 27 deaths in a day; total COVID-19 tally rises to 8172

Pandya further added that the online survey doesn't require the participants to go outdoors. Just observe the surroundings and fill in the survey form with the help of pictures given in the survey. The survey form has names and photos of nearly 30 urban birds, including Indian silverbill, magpie robin, tailorbird, laughing dove, house sparrow, brahminy starling, green bee-eater, rose-ringed parakeet and many others.

"Once the survey is done, we will analyse the results. The idea is to find out the presence of urban birds and which locality has which species of them. The study will help experts in the future,” Pandya said. Pandya also requested the participants not to go close to the nestings of the birds and asked them to avoid using mobile flashlight while taking a picture.

READ | COVID-19 Update: Over 10,000 patients recover in India, positive cases surge to 37,776