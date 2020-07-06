City Dwellers Leave Bengaluru Amid Increasing COVID Cases

City dwellers who had made Bengaluru their second home are now heading back to their hometowns amid the fear of wide-spread of COVID positive cases in the city.

Reports of shortage of beds in hospital and spreading of disease like wildfire has led these dwellers to shift from the city. Apart from COVID, many feel that they cannot earn their livelihood here due to unpredictable decisions on lockdown and also not many people stepping out of their residence. "We are unable to earn our livelihood from last few months and even the COVID is spreading. To stay safe we are going back to our hometowns." one of the dwellers heading to his hometown Bagalkote told Republic.

People have started moving out of the city despite Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa requesting people to stay back. Addressing media the CM had said, "I request people of Bengaluru whatever precaution measure should be taken we taken that. We have already organised 450 more ambulances. People should not be in any fear, we have to live with this pandemic, so people of Bengaluru should maintain social distance."

"People should co-operate and follow the call of prime minister Narendra Modi. We have increased the bed to 10,000 in the city. We have increased 450 ambulances if want we will increase another 200 ambulances." CM added.

Cosmopolitan city Bengaluru has seen the highest spike of COVID positive cases in the last 10 days with 7,789 cases, as of Sunday the total positive case reported in the city was 9,580. The capital city also has the highest number of COVID cases in the state.

