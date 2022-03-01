Civic bodies in Erode district meet

Erode, Mar 1 (PTI) The municipal corporation of Erode and four municipalities of Bhavani, Gobichettipalayam, Sathyamangalam and Punjai Puliampatty in the district are getting ready to accommodate councillors elected in the recent civic body elections.

In Erode, its municipal corporation is to accommodate 60 councillors, and elect the mayor and his deputy on March 4, said officials. PTI COR NVG NVG

