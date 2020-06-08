Clashes Break Out Between TMC & BJP, Senior Leader Sabyasachi Dutta Attacked

Clashes broke out between the BJP and the TMC in West Bengals' Bidhannagar on Monday after TMC defector Sabyasachi Dutta who recently joined the BJP was attacked by TMC workers. Sabyasachi Dutta alleged that while he was on his way to meet with party workers in Bidhannagar, he was stopped by TMC workers who allegedly hurled abuses at him. After he tried to move forward, he was assaulted and his security personal were also injured in the attack.

As per latest reports, the leader who is also a former mayor is reported to be safe reporting only minor injures while one of his personnel has been hospitalised. The TMC has denied any involvement in this matter.

Last Sunday, clashes broke out in the Karamchandi village under Haripal police station of Hooghly district between BJP and TMC supporters over supremacy in the village that had been brewing for years. As per sources, the clashes broke out when Arambagh's BJP district president went to the Police station and Trinamool Congress supporters reached the spot.

