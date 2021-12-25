Class 10 student gang-raped in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 25 (PTI) Two people were arrested here for allegedly drugging a Class 10 student and gang-raping her, police said on Saturday.

The minor girl had gone for tuition classes on Thursday from where two people allegedly drugged her and took her to a forest area near Sadpur village, according to a complaint lodged by her family.

Two more people were waiting there and all four allegedly raped her, as per the complaint.

She was later found in an unconscious state by her family members who had started searching for her along with police after she did not return home. She narrated the episode to her family after coming around.

According to local Jansath police station SHO Bablu Singh Verma, a case was registered against four people based on the complaint and two were arrested.

The minor was sent for a medical examination, he added. PTI COR IJT

