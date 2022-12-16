Last Updated:

Class 5 Student Thrown Off 1st Floor: Teacher Suspended, MCD To Bear Medical Expenses

The MCD has offered to bear the expenses for the treatment of the minor who was thrown from the first floor of a Delhi school by her teacher.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has offered to bear the expenses for the treatment of the minor who was thrown from the first floor of a Delhi school by her teacher. A teacher named Geeta Rani from the Nigam Prathmik Balika Vidyalaya in Karol Bagh's Model Basti threw a girl studying in class 5 even though she did nothing wrong, the victim claimed. The teacher also allegedly hit the girl with scissors before flinging her off the building. 

While she has been detained and suspended from her duties with immediate effect, a case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against her. The student, meanwhile, who sustained significant injuries after the incident is being treated at the Hindu Rao hospital and is confirmed to be out of danger, according to the Delhi Police. 

"The student has been admitted to Hindu Rao Hospital. All necessary tests including CT scan has been done. The child is safe and stable and responding well", a senior MCD official told PTI. "The teacher has been detained by police. The MCD has also suspended her with immediate effect. Further investigation is being conducted by the department.

"I was hit with a pair of scissors and she (the teacher) pulled my hair and then threw me from the school's first floor. I did not do anything wrong", the victim said per ANI. 

The incident managed to gather a huge crowd in the area following which the Police arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) revealed that she was at the school for a survey and confirmed the well-being of the student. 

