Cleaning Work Continues In Full Swing After Noida Twin Tower Demolition: CEO Ritu Maheshwari

Cleaning work continued in full swing in the residential societies and roads around the now-demolished Supertech twin towers on Monday, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said.

While scores of residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village societies in Sector 93A returned Sunday night, many others continued their journey back home Monday.

Around 5,000 residents of the two societies – closest to the twin towers – were evacuated for the day ahead of the 2.30 pm explosion that brought down the towers in just 12 seconds along with thousands of tonnes of debris and clouds of dust that spread in the nearby areas.

They were allowed to return 7 pm onwards Sunday after safety clearance from an inspection team that included officials of Edifice Engineering, Jet Demolitions, CBRI and Noida Authority.

Maheshwari said cleaning activities like washing and sweeping, which had started Sunday evening itself, were continuing in full swing and a large number of workers and officials were on the job.

Water was being sprinkled on trees and plants in the two societies and nearby areas that got covered by dust in the wake of the demolition, while roads were also being washed, she said.

She said electricity, domestic gas and water supplies were restored soon after the inspections post demolition.

“The supplies are running normal and no malfunction has been observed by our officials till now. We are keeping a close eye on all the supply lines,” the senior IAS officer said.

“Green garbage caused due to twin tower demolition has been cleared from various areas. Washing, sweeping and other cleaning activities ongoing,” Maheshwari tweeted.

Meanwhile, police personnel remain deployed at a road stretch in front of the now-demolished twin towers. The stretch has been barricaded for a fortnight now for security reasons.

While the twin towers are gone now, several locals tried to reach close to the huge mounds of debris to take pictures and videos from close quarters Monday.

Standing nearly 100-metre high – taller than Qutub Minar (73 metre – the twin towers are India's tallest illegal residential structures to have been demolished. PTI KIS NB NB CJ CJ

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)