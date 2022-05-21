Cloudy sky, thunderstorm bring relief to Delhi as maximum temperature settles at 42.4 deg C

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Cloudy skies and a thunderstorm brought slight relief to Delhiites on Saturday as the maximum temperature in the city settled at 42.4 degrees Celsius, weather officials said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius, they said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a wet spell over northwest India on May 23 and 24.

Thunderstorms, dust storms and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kilometre per hour would occur over adjoining areas of the Delhi-NCR, an IMD bulletin said, adding that light intensity rains are expected over isolated regions in the city.

As per a Skymet weather report, pre-monsoon rains may become slightly intense over Delhi and the National Capital Region on May 23 and continue until May 24, it said. Thus, temperatures may witness a significant drop over the entire Delhi-NCR, the IMD added.

The weather office has also issued a 'yellow' alert for May 23 and May 24.

Partly cloudy sky and drizzle are likely to keep the mercury in check over the subsequent two to three days, according to the IMD. PTI ABU IJT

