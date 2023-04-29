Last Updated:

Cloudy Weather In Rajasthan, Rain In Isolated Pockets

The weather remained cloudy in many parts of Rajasthan due to the effect of a western disturbance while moderate rainfall was also recorded at some places in the state.

With the change in weather, the temperature in the state also remained below normal.

According to the Meteorological (MeT) centre here, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms were recorded in several parts of the state since Friday. Nimbahera in Chittorgarh recorded a maximum of 28 mm rainfall followed by Barmer where 25 mm rain was received.

The department has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the state for Saturday and Sunday.

Another western disturbance is likely to activate from May 2 which will trigger fresh spell of rainfall activities on May 2 and 3. The maximum temperature is likely to remain 3 to 5 notches below the normal and there is no possibility of heatwave next week, it forecast.

