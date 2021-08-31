CM Adityanath Announces Ban On Sale Of liquor & Meat In Mathura On Eve Of Janmashtami

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, announced ban on the sale of liquor and meat in Mathura on Monday, August 30. The officers in charge have been asked to make preparations for the prohibition of these sales as well as the employment of those involved in such goods sales, in another job or trade. When the UP chief minister made the statement, he was speaking at the Krishnotsava 2021 event in Lucknow. The CM advised that those involved in the liquor and meat trades sell milk in order to restore Mathura's reputation as a producer of large quantities of animal milk. He also prayed to Lord Krishna for the COVID-19 pandemic to be eradicated.

CM Yogi Adityanath imposes ban on sale of liquor and meat in Mathura

CM Yogi Adityanath stated that every effort will be made to develop Brij Bhumi, and that funding will not be a problem. He went on to say that the government is considering a mix of modern technology and the region's cultural and spiritual traditions for the region's development. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for steering the country in a new direction. He claimed that places of worship that had been neglected for a long time are now being resurrected, along with saying that previously there used to be restrictions on celebrating Hindu festivals but now there are no restrictions. Cabinet ministers Laxmi Narain Chaudhary and Shrikant Sharma were also present at the Krishnotsav event when CM Adityanath made these statements.

Hon’ble CM UP Sri Yogi Adityanath ji participated in the #KrishnaJanmashtami function held in the Police line lucknow today along with Hon’ble https://t.co/QMK3zn4Tx3 Dr Dinesh Sharma Ji, Hon’ble Cabinet Ministers, Chief Secretary , DGP UP, ACS Home & ACS information. pic.twitter.com/FomN1HRvNv — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) August 30, 2021

Krishnotsav held at the Ramlila ground for Janmashtami

On the occasion of Janmashtami, a three-day Krishnotsav was held at the Ramlila ground. The multi-program mega-event honoured the birth of Lord Krishna as well as Mathura's rich culture and legacy. The UP Vraj Tirth Vikas Parishad, the state's tourist department, and the district administration collaborated for the event. Besides Lok Sangeet and Lok Nritya, the big event featured Krishna Lila, Raas Lila, and other musical performances. According to reports, UP VP Vraj Tirth Vikas Parishad said that Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath was the first to go to Ram Lila ground to start the Krishnotsav.

Previous ban of liquor and meat sale in Vrindavan and Barsana

Previously 2017, Adityanath has previously banned the sale of meat and alcohol in the pilgrimage locations of Vrindavan and Barsana. According to Hindu tradition, Lord Krishna and his elder brother Balram were born in the Vrindavan neighbourhood of Mathura. Radha was said to be born in Barsana. Thousands of tourists flock to these sites to pay their respects. These were designated as holy pilgrimage sites due to their religious significance and their tourism potential.

With inputs from PTI

IMAGE: ANI