CM Arvind Kejriwal Inaugrates COVID-19 Genome Sequencing Lab At LNJP

Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates lab at LNJP for genome sequencing

On Wednesday, July 7, Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, inaugurated a genome sequencing lab at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP), Delhi. The genome sequencing lab is to identify variants of COVID-19. The Delhi CM said that the genetic analysis by this lab will be helpful to combat the third wave. At the inauguration, Kejriwal addressed the media and said “ I have been told that this is the third facility in North India. One is NCDC, the other one is NIB Pune and this is the third facility that is being started. People of Delhi will be benefitted from it.” He continued, “ I would like to congratulate LNJP Hospital, the Director of LNJP Dr Suresh Kumar and his team who have started this in such a short period”. He also took to Twitter to post pictures from the inauguration along with a caption about the lab's role in identifying COVID-19 variants.

NCDC load reduced with new labs at LNJP and Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences

CM Arvind Kejriwal said that so far, they had been dependant on the central government’s lab in National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and all samples had to be sent to that lab. Through the machine for genome sequencing that has been brought in for the LNJP lab, the COVID-19 variants can be identified and analysed. He also informed that another such lab will be inaugurated at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in New Delhi, and they are trying to open in a “graded manner”. He appealed to the people to maintain social distancing and take precautions.

Delhi CM's plan to combat third wave of COVID-19

Last month, Arvind Kejriwal had also announced a paediatric task force, the inauguration of the above-mentioned labs and a plan to increase oxygen capacity, to provide prevention and cure for a possible third wave in India. Kejriwal was accompanied by Satyendar Jain, Minister of Health who posted on Twitter, “Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji has inaugurated Covid-19 Genome Sequencing facility at Genetic Laboratory at LNJP Hospital. This lab will study the mutating Coronavirus & will aid Delhi Government's preparation to tackle the 3rd wave of Covid-19."

