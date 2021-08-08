CM Arvind Kejriwal Says Delhi Weekly Markets To Reopen From Aug 9 As COVID Cases Decline

Weekly markets at the national capital, New Delhi, is all set to reopen after a near four-month-long gap on August 9. The markets had remained closed since April 19.

Announcing the decision to reopen weekly markets from Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the move was taken considering the plight of poor people. The Delhi CM added that his government is concerned about the livelihoods of people, but urged everyone to follow "COVID-appropriate behaviour after these markets are opened."

Weekly markets are being opened from Monday. These r poor people. Govt is quite concerned about their livelihoods. However, everyone’s health and lives are also imp. I urge everyone to follow Covid appropriate behaviour after these mkts are opened. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 7, 2021

Reopening after 4-month long lockdown

With the arrival of the devastating second COVID-19 wave, almost every state was forced to impose lockdowns. The Delhi government imposed COVID restrictions on April 19. The weekly markets in Delhi were also affected and had remained closed since then.

In June, the restrictions were relaxed a little and one weekly market in each municipal area was allowed to function while following COVID protocols. However, most other markets remained closed for almost four months.

According to the latest announcement made by the Delhi Chief Minister, the national capital will once again return to normalcy and people across Delhi will be able to open their businesses. There are 12 municipal zones across Delhi, which constitute around 2,700 weekly markets, with as many as four lakh people dependent on those. However, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is yet to issue fresh guidelines to be followed by customers, and vendors at the Delhi weekly markets.

Present protocol for Delhi markets

According to previous orders, only 50% of all shops in each municipal zone are allowed to operate at the weekly markets. The authorities have also imposed strict COVID-19 measures on these markets. All the instructions issued by the central government and the Delhi government are being ensured by security officials.

COVID updates from Delhi

COVID-19 cases in Delhi are on the decline. In the last 24 hours, the national capital reported only 72 new COVID cases, and one casualty. At the same period, the national capital reported 22 recoveries. The total number of active cases in Delhi stood at 565 and the total number of recoveries tallied 1,411,064.

Delhi's vaccination drive is also on full throttle. A total of 83,833 people were administered COVID-19-vaccines on Friday. The total number of vaccinated people in the city as of August 8 stood at 10,559,669.

(IMAGE: PTI/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)