CM Bommai Outlines Long-term Vision For Bengaluru; 'work On Major Storm Drains Underway'

Addressing an event in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Monday, June 13, CM Basavaraj Bommai outlined development projects that will be carried out in the capital city in coming months. Stressing the significance of drawing out plans for the same, CM Bommai added that the city would be developed in a 'planned manner' and with a long-term vision. At the Bengaluru event, the BJP leader unveiled a slew of developmental projects including the launch a Grade Separator at Ullala and Annapoorneshwari Nagar.

Basavaraj Bommai further underlined the development of major stormwater drains (Rajakaluves), which serves as an alternative to the concrete open channels and underground storm sewers in Bengaluru. Earmarking around Rs 3,000 crores for the same, the Karnataka CM added that people living in unauthorized construction would be evicted for the construction of the drainage system. He added that the underprivileged people living around the area would be provided with alternative housing options.

It is pertinent to mention here that the construction of stormwater drains might've been influenced by the incessant monsoon rains last year when the city was flooded under the wrath of the rains. Bengaluru's low-lying areas were subject to floods as water flew incessantly from high-lying areas to low-lying areas due to the city's topography. Houses have been built along the Rajakaluves in a number of locations which obstructs and makes it difficult to drain the rainwater. The project promises to solve this issue.

The Karnataka CM further emphasized restraining the use of hoardings around the city and advised the people to give up using flex banners. Bengaluru will also avail a Rs 250 cr civic project for a signal-free corridor, he added. This is touted to control the issue of traffic jams in the city.

Key infrastructural projects by Centre in Bengaluru

Besides the state government, certain connectivity projects launched by the Centre are also underway in Benglauru. According to the Department of Economic Affairs, a number of projects are being initiated which include the construction of a six-lane elevated road from Chalukya Circle to Hebbal Flyover in the length of 6.9 km in Bengaluru. Construction of grade separator at Hennur Junction in Bengaluru district costing 69.49 cores is also ongoing. Construction of Peripheral Ring Road around Bengaluru City Phase I from Tumkur Road NH 4 to Hosur Road NH 7 crossing Bellary Roa which costs up to 3,000 crores is underway. The construction of an underpass & flyover at Hebbal Junction in the Bengaluru district is also underway whereas Underpass (Goraguntepalya) Project is being built for Rs 60.60 crores.

(With inputs from ANI)