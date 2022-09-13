Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in a kind gesture helped a man whose car caught fire in the wee hours of Tuesday, September 13, in the Vile Parle area on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai. The incident took place on Monday night when a car suddenly caught fire.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who was travelling with his convoy happened to see the tragic incident and ordered his convoy to stop. This night halt of the Chief Minister at the Western Express Highway in Mumbai was to help the victims. Though it was raining outside, CM Shinde stepped out of his car and met the victims whose car caught fire. In a kind gesture, the Maharashtra Chief Minister was seen calming down the victims and assuring them of all help.

As per visuals from the video which is going viral, CM Eknath Shinde who is accompanied by police and security officials was heard conversing with the driver of the vehicle. The Chief Minister asked the driver his name, who identified himself as Vikrant Shinde. Before departing, the CM promised the driver all help and asked him not to approach the blaze-damaged car, stressing the importance of life.

It is pertinent to mention that no one was injured in the incident which took place in the Vile Parle area on the highway, which is the major north-south arterial road in Mumbai.