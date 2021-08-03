CM Kejriwal Launches Delhi@2047; Invites Corporates & Philanthropic Organisations To Join

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has launched an initiative called Delhi@2047. The initiative is aimed at achieving a breakthrough in the national capital by 2047.

Delhi@2047

Arvind Kejriwal posted a video on Twitter where he stressed the importance of Delhi and termed it a 'matter of pride. Delhi@2047 initiative is aimed at fostering partnerships with the private sector, CSR initiatives and philanthropic organisations to achieve the vision for Delhi by 2047. Kejriwal set the vision to approach a '21st century Delhi'. He stated that the city in the next 100 years would be such that even the poor could live with dignity.

The online event was attended by the representatives of the Confederation of Indian Industries and a few other corporate houses. Kejriwal urged the members to lend their support to the government in realising the 2047 vision for Delhi by sharing ideas and being a partner in this growth story as ' the Delhi government alone could not achieve it'.

'The initiative to be implemented on time'

Aam Aadmi Party Convenor, while introducing the initiative to the people, has ensured his plan is not time taking or neither he wants his people to think that the state government is procrastinating. He did not want anyone to have any misunderstanding regarding the agility of the Delhi government. Instead, he wants to address a lot of pending issues that needed attention.

The Delhi CM plans to build a roadmap to this journey of Delhi@2047. Kejriwal tweeted, "As India enters its 75th year of independence, it is time to set our vision for 2047. I invite all corporates and philanthropic organisations to join the Delhi@2047 initiative and make Delhi the number 1 city in the world." He even planned to increase Delhi's per capita income to Singapore's level. " We will bid for the 2048 Olympics. There should be 24*7 water supply before the next polls, " he added.

With inputs from ANI

Image Credits - PTI