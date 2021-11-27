CM Stalin Meets Tamil Nadu Guv; Urges Him To Send Anti-NEET Bill For Presidential Assent

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met with Governor RN Ravi at the Raj Bhavan and urged him to send the Bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly, which seeks to eliminate NEET for medical school admissions, to the President of India for his assent.

The Chief Minister's office tweeted, "The Hon'ble Chief Minister @mkstalin met the Hon'ble Governor Mr RN Ravi in person and urged him to send the draft Bill passed in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on NEET to the Hon'ble President for their approval immediately." (roughly translated)

The Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021 was enacted by the Assembly in September this year, with the goal of providing admission to undergraduate medical courses in the state based on Class XII grades using 'normalisation procedures,' as was done previously.

The bill was introduced in the Assembly after a high-level committee led by retired High Court judge Justice A.K. Rajan found in its report that NEET 'clearly undermined' diverse social representation in MBBS and higher medical studies, favouring primarily the affluent and that if the examination was continued for a few more years, the Tamil Nadu healthcare system would be severely harmed. Two identical bills enacted by the Assembly during the previous AIADMK administration did not receive the President's approval.

Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021

The Bill, introduced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, claimed that admission to medical schools was governed by entry 25 of List III, Schedule VII of the Constitution and that the state was "competent to regulate" it for the poor. While the AIADMK, the main opposition party, expressed support for the government in passing the Bill, BJP members had staged a walkout.

"It [NEET] festers inequality as it favours the rich and the more privileged class of society, who are able to afford special coaching apart from pursuing Class XII. It virtually barricades the underprivileged social groups from medical and dental education," the Bill contended. It claimed that NEET was in violation of the Constitution's equality clause. Students from the affluent class do not serve in rural areas after completing their undergraduate degrees and instead seek postgraduate studies abroad, according to the bill, which also noted that the number of practising doctors in the state was falling.

The purpose of the bill is to ensure social justice, uphold equality and equal opportunity, protect all vulnerable student communities from discrimination and integrate them into the mainstream of medical and dental education, and, as a result, to ensure robust public healthcare across Tamil Nadu, particularly in rural areas, it stressed.

Image: @CMOTamilnadu/Twitter