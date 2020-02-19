CM Uddhav Felicitates GST Bhavan Employee Who Saved The National Flag From Being Burnt

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray felicitated Kunal Jadhav, an employee of the GST Bhavan for his act of patriotism. Despite a huge fire breaking out at the GST Bhavan on Monday, Jadhav risked his life by going to the rooftop and saved the national flag from being burnt. In charge of distributing forms to the traders, Jadhav was honoured in the presence of Thackeray’s ministerial colleagues Jitendra Awhad, Jayant Patil and Ashok Chavan. He was presented with a shawl, bouquet, and a plaque.

The GST Bhavan fire

A massive fire broke out on the top floors of the GST Bhavan in Mumbai on Monday afternoon. The fire department was alerted at about 12.30 pm. Thereafter, all the employees were safely evacuated from the building. At least 30 fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze.

Fortunately, there were no casualties in the incident. Finally, the fire was doused in a 6-hour long operation. Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi and other top officials visited the site. While many documents were burnt in the fire, Pawar revealed that their soft copies were still available. Meanwhile, the government has ordered an inquiry into the matter. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, a structural audit by the government in 2019 concluded that the 10th floor of the GST Bhavan was built illegally. Moreover, the building was more than 40 years old. As a result, the demolition of the illegal floor commenced nearly two months ago. Many employees had been relocated to the MTNL building in the vicinity.

