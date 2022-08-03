CM Yogi Bats To Make Gorakhpur 'most Beautiful City'; Sets Base For Purvanchal Development

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said Gorakhpur should be made the most beautiful city because it will form the basis of all-round development of Purvanchal. He was addressing the inauguration of an employment fair in Gorakhpur.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was in Gorakhpur, his home constituency, to dedicate over 400 public welfare projects. He stated that Gorakhpur should be made the most beautiful city. “We have to make Gorakhpur the most beautiful city, because Gorakhpur does not mean only Gorakhpur. Along with Gorakhpur metropolitan district, Gorakhpur is also the basis of business, employment, education, security, health etc. of Purvanchal.”

CM Yogi Adityanath launches several development projects in Gorakhpur

Apart from launching the employment fair, several other development projects were launched by CM Yogi including the introduction of 10 new electric buses, which will connect various parts of the city, making commute easy for the citizens.

As a part of the 400 welfare projects launched in Gorakhpur on August 3, CM Yogi Adityanath also launched the Mahant Avaidyanath Amrut Vatika (Vertical Garden) and the dedicated command and control centre.

As far as the employment scenario in the state is concerned, Yogi said in the last five years, over five lakh government jobs have been provided to 5 lakh youths in Uttar Pradesh. “Under the guidance and leadership of the respected Prime Minister, government jobs have been provided to 05 lakh youth in Uttar Pradesh in the last five years. At the same time, work has been done to provide employment to 1.61 crore youth and to connect 60 lakh handicraftsmen and ‍with self-employment.”

IMAGE: ANI