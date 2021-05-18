Coimbatore: COVID-19 Patients Treated On Streets, Ambulance Amid Shortage Of Hospital Beds

Disturbing images from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore have surfaced depicting the horror of COVID-19. Critical patients, for whom there is no availability of beds are getting treated anywhere including outside of the hospital and in ambulances. The medical college hospital of Coimbatore is overwhelmed with increasing cases of the virus resulting in a severe crunch in beds. The city is reporting the highest number of COVID-19 infections after the capital city of Chennai. On Monday, Coimbatore reported 3,264 fresh infections while Chennai recorded 6150 cases.

The dean of the Coimbatore Medical College hospital informed that there is a huge shortage of oxygen beds. To combat the situation, government authorities on Monday introduced the "COVID bus" facility outside the hospital where arrangements have been made for patients to get treated until they don't get a bed inside the hospital. These buses can hold up to eight virus-infected patients. Each of these buses is also equipped with necessary appliances and medical professionals.

Tamil Nadu COVID-19 cases

On Monday, the state reported 33,075 fresh COVID-19 cases with 335 deaths pushing states tally to 16 lakh virus cases with death toll of more than 18,000. In the last 24 hours, a total of 20,486 patients were discharged bringing the total recoveries to 13,81,690. Chennai recorded 6150 fresh infections making city's total number of cases to 4,44,371. Currently, there are 2,31,596. active cases in the state.

Coimbatore is not only facing a shortage of COVID-19 essential, oxygen beds but it is also reporting highest number of fresh cases. The city is reporting a surge in COVID-19 infections for past several days giving fresh concerns to the state authorities. Meanwhile, state Chief Minister M K Stalin was reported saying that vaccine drive will be enhanced. On Monday, actor Rajnikanth donated Rs 50 lakhs to Chief Minister's relief fund to fight the current situation.