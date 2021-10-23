Coimbatore Ice-cream Parlour Sealed Over Unhygienic Conditions, Mixing Alcohol

After receiving several complaints regarding unhygienic food preparations, an ice cream parlour in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore city was sealed on Thursday. Several food safety officials reached the parlour and inspected the ongoing activities and came across several drawbacks regarding food safety, hygiene and preparations. Alcohol was also reportedly mixed with the ice creams that were being sold. The ice creams included caramel custard and dark chocolate

After carrying out an inspection the officials concerned sealed the parlour named Rolling Dough Cafe located in PN Palayam on Avinash Road, Times of India reported.

Flies all over the place

Later, an official statement was issued by the department stating the loopholes in the cafe. It said that the kitchen of the ice cream parlour was non-hygienic and flies were all around the place. Apart from that, cleanliness was also not maintained which risked the health of the customers. Meanwhile, two bottles of alcohol were also seized from the cafe.

It is being said then the people preparing food did not have medical fitness certificates and were also not wearing masks and gloves as a part of maintaining hygiene in the cafe.

A total of eight reasons was provided in the order to seal the ice cream parlour, as informed by Union Health Minister Ma Subramaniam. He asked the officials to revoke the cafe's licence and further seal the store.

Cafe fined for unhygienic conditions

There have been several instances during which restaurants and cafes were fined and sealed for maintaining unhygienic conditions. In a recent one, a restaurant in Hyderabad was fined by GHMC officials for maintaining unhygienic conditions inside it. Apart from that, it is also said that the restaurant was still not following proper COVID-19 protocols and the staff members were not vaccinated.

(Image: Pixabay)