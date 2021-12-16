Cold wave intensifies in north Kashmir as Gulmarg records lowest temperature this winter

Srinagar, Dec 16 (PTI) Cold wave conditions intensified in the north of Kashmir as mercury slipped to minus 10 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg skiing resort, though there was some respite in south and central regions of the valley, officials said on Thursday.

Srinagar recorded minus 2.1 degrees Celsius on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

This was a rise of 1.8 degrees from the previous night's minus 3.9 degrees Celsius, the coldest recorded temperature in the summer capital this winter. Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded its lowest temperature of the season so far at minus 10 degrees Celsius, down from minus 8.6 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The officials said Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a low of minus 6.9 degrees Celsius. The south Kashmir resort had recorded minus 6.4 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The mercury in north Kashmir's Kupwara settled at a low of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, and Kokernag recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius each.

The weatherman has forecast colder nights towards the weekend with possibility of strong Western Disturbance affecting the region around Christmas. PTI MIJ CJ CJ

