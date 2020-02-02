Bihar: College Research Team Held Hostage In Darbhanga On Suspicion Of Being NRC Surveyors

In a shocking incident in Bihar's Darbhanga, 17 members of a college research team who were said to be on an immunisation drive were held hostage by locals doubting whether they were a team conducting an NRC survey. The incident took place in Jhagrua village when a family opposed the administration of polio drops and immunisation officers because they were anxious about NPR and NRC and didn't want to share any personal details with them. The police soon rescued the team.

Reports claimed that the team were employees of a private Lucknow-based company and were out to conduct a survey on behalf of a TV news channel. The Darbhanga SP Baburam, however, said they haven't received any written complaint from the company. This is the third such incident from Bihar.

Taken hostage due to confusion

One of the team members taken hostage said, "They took us hostage thinking we were NRC surveyors. They were interrogating us and asked us to produce documents of our identity to be let free. They had some confusion. We showed them our ID cards yet they doubted us. Then they called the police and we were rescued."

Earlier incident

Last week, a survey team of 12 people, including four women, doing research work for Lucknow-based Morsel Research and Development company on behalf of a Ph.D. researcher of America's Yale University were held hostages for hours in Darbhanga. The villagers had held them hostage on the assumption that they were affiliated to a particular political party and conducting the survey in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC.

