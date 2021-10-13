College Student Falls To Death From Hostel Building In Thiruvananthapuram

A 19-year-old student met with a tragic end after he slipped and fell to his death from the hostel building at Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram this afternoon, police said.

The deceased youngster was identified as Joshua, a second year B.Com student.

The tragedy occurred when he accidently fell down from the multi-storey hostel building inside the campus, police said adding that further details can be availed after a post-mortem.

