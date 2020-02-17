College Student Stabbed To Death While Fighting Back Cellphone Snatchers In Coimbatore

20-year-old Tamilchelvan was stabbed by perpetrators on Saturday night. Tamilchelvan, who was studying in an Engineering College was on his way home after College on Saturday night, when he was stopped by 3 miscreants. The perpetrators pulled out a knife and started threatening Tamilselvan, asking him to hand over his cellphone and other belongings.

Tamilchelvan began yelling for help when one of the perpetrators stabbed him on his left chest and fled away from the place. He was later rushed to a hospital in a very critical condition, but he was declared dead upon arrival.

The police arrived at the location early in the morning, after being informed about the incident. Shockingly, just half a kilometer away, another 25-year-old Mahalingam was also attacked by 3 perpetrators who stabbed him on the back and took away his cellphone as well.

Police confirm the involvement of the same group

The police have started the investigation and the miscreants have not been arrested yet. The cops also confirmed that the same group has been involved in both incidents. Meanwhile, the cyber authorities are trying to track their last location with the mobile signal and the IMEI number of the snatched mobile phones.

The locals claim that there is no proper protection for the Sulur area since its in the outskirts of the main Coimbatore city and demand the Police to arrest the miscreants immediately as they seem to be well versed not only in thief but also in killing the people.

