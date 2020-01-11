The Debate
Tamil Nadu: College Students In Madurai Celebrate Pongal, Tourists Express Excitement

City News

Students of Madurai college celebrated the Pongal with utmost joy. The girls wore traditional sarees and danced gracefully to traditional beats in the college

As the auspicious season of Pongal arrives, students of a college in Madurai celebrated the festival with utmost joy. The girls wore traditional sarees and danced gracefully to traditional beats inside the college campus. They also prepared sweets and other delicacies for the occasion.

Students from Singapore also joined the celebrations in Madurai and expressed their excitement at being a part of the cultural festival. One of the students also said that the Tamilian culture has influenced their culture in South-East Asia. 

